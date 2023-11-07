Hain Celestial Posts Loss In Q1, Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), a natural foods company, Tuesday reported a loss of $10.38 million or $0.12 per share for the first quarter, compared with a profit of $6.92 million or $0.08 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss was $3.53 million or $0.04 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.06 loss per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales decreased 3.3% from the prior year period to $425.03 million. The consensus estimate was for $431.2 million.

Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year organic sales growth in the range of 2% - 4%.

