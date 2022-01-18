Markets
HAIN

Hain Celestial Names Chris Bellairs CFO; Sees Q2 Adj. Net Sales Down 1% To 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) has appointed Chris Bellairs to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022. Prior to joining Hain Celestial, Bellairs served as the Chief Financial Officer of Stone Brewing. Bellairs will succeed Hain current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Javier Idrovo. Idrovo will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until February 4, 2022.

Hain Celestial said it expects second quarter adjusted net sales down 1% to 3% compared to last year, resulting in adjusted net sales in the first half down 0.5% to 1.5%, compared to prior year. The company noted that these results are at the high end of its previously issued guidance, of a low single-digit percentage decrease for the first half of fiscal 2022.

The company expects second quarter adjusted EBITDA down 4% to 6% from a year ago, with adjusted EBITDA margins above prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of fiscal year 2022 is projected to be down 8.5% to 9.5%. The company noted that these results are slightly below its previously issued guidance of a mid single-digit percentage decrease for the first half of fiscal year 2022, driven by industry-wide inflation, supply chain and labor challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAIN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular