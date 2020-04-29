Hain Celestial (HAIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hain Celestial (HAIN) closed at $27.01, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the organic and natural products company had gained 5.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.74% in that time.

HAIN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. On that day, HAIN is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $535.43 million, down 10.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.61% and -11.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HAIN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.68% higher within the past month. HAIN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HAIN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.5, so we one might conclude that HAIN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

