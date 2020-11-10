Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year over year. Results were fueled by strong performance across the North America and the International units.



Management is particularly impressed with the strong margin growth witnessed in the quarter. Moreover, management believes that despite the challenges surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the company is well positioned to keep growing. In fact it expects sustained growth in margins in the second quarter as well as in fiscal 2021.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 19.2% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 0.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Hain Celestial posted adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. This marked the company’s fifth consecutive beat. The bottom-line also improved significantly from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Higher sales and margins seem to have fueled the bottom line.



Net sales were $498.6 million, which climbed 3% on reported and 1% on a constant-currency (cc) basis. Top line surpassed the consensus mark of $493.6 million. Higher sales in the North America and the International segments aided the top line. On adjusting for currency fluctuations, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales advanced 5%.



Adjusted gross margin expanded 326 basis points (bps) to 24.1%, Adjusted operating income was $38.8 million in the quarter, which more than doubled from $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 71% to $54.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 435 bps to 11%. The expansion was fueled by a higher gross margin

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote

Segment Results

Net sales in the North America segment increased 3% year over year to $280.7 million. On adjusting for currency movements, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales rose 10%. Segment adjusted operating income rose a solid 83% to $34.7 million. The segments adjusted EBITDA amounted to $39.1 million, rising nearly 63%. Moreover adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales and at cc) expanded 510 bps to reach 13.9%.



International net sales advanced 4% year over year to $218 million. On adjusting for foreign currency fluctuations, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales declined 1% year on year. Further, segment adjusted operating income surged 51% to $17.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $26.7 million, rising nearly 35%. Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales and at cc) expanded 280 bps to reach 12.2%.

Other Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, long-term debt (excluding current portion) of $289 million and total shareholders’ equity of $1,436.6 million.



Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations were $40.7 million for the first quarter. The company’s operating free cash flow from continuing operations was $28.5 million.



During the quarter, management bought back 1.3 million shares at an average cost of $32.81 per share. The company had shares worth $147.8 million remaining under its buyback authorization as of Sep 30, 2020

Outlook

Due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, management refrained from providing specific top- and bottom-line guidance for fiscal 2021. However, it expects gross margin to expand. Also it expects strong double digit growth in adjusted EBITDA along with expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, management anticipates net sales to grow in mid-single digit, at cc after excluding divestitures and discontinued brands. Further, it expects gross margin to rise considerably in the quarter and anticipates higher adjusted EBITDA.

Looking for Solid Food Stocks? Check These

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Campbell Soup Company CPB, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.4%.



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. LW, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.