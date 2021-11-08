Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is likely to report a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Nov 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $443.7 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 24 cents per share, which suggests a decline of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past 30 days. Hain Celestial reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter.

Key Aspects to Note

The organic and natural products company is seeing moderation in at-home consumption and pantry-loading trends, as consumers are resuming dining-out practices. Such headwinds are likely to have persisted during the first quarter, leading to a tough year-on-year comparison, as gains from last year’s high-demand scenario are lapped. Management, in its last earnings call, stated that the company’s first-quarter net sales are expected to be down low-double digits, year on year



Hain Celestial has been battling several challenges stemming from the pandemic, including high inflation, labor shortages and major overlaps from the lockdown in the year-ago period. The supply-chain issues have been hurting its sourcing, internal manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Such headwinds along with rising marketing expenses are likely to have been a drag during the first quarter.



The company is focused on boosting product lines, especially the Get Bigger brands. Well-chalked innovations and assortment optimization efforts have been yielding. The company’s SKU rationalization program has been progressing well. Such upsides are likely to have provided some cushion to the company’s performance during the quarter in review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Hain Celestial has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

