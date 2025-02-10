Hain Celestial Group Reports Strong Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Amid Strategic Review of Personal Care Segment

Hain Celestial reports strong cash flow, reduced debt, and explores strategic options for its personal care category amidst declining sales.

Hain Celestial Group reported its fiscal second-quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2024, showing strong operating cash flow and a reduction in debt despite a 9% year-over-year decline in net sales, totaling $411 million. The company noted improvements in its baby & kids segment and meal prep category, although overall sales growth was affected by challenges in snacks and personal care due to ineffective marketing and supply chain issues. Hain's net loss widened to $104 million, attributed to significant non-cash impairment charges. The CEO expressed confidence in the company's ability to achieve organic sales growth in the second half of the year, alongside efforts to stabilize the personal care division. A strategic review of this segment is underway as part of an ongoing initiative to focus on healthier food and beverage offerings. Hain adjusted its fiscal 2025 guidance, anticipating organic sales will decline by 2% to 4% while expecting to maintain adjusted EBITDA at prior-year levels.

Potential Positives

Strong operating cash flow of $31 million for the fiscal second quarter, an increase from $21 million in the prior year.

Reduction in total debt from $744 million to $729 million since the beginning of the fiscal year, allowing for improved financial stability.

Sequential improvement in gross profit margin to 22.7%, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

Positive outlook for organic net sales growth in the second half of the year, supported by steps taken to resolve supply chain challenges and marketing effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $104 million represents a significant decline compared to a loss of $14 million in the previous year.

Organic net sales decreased by 7%, highlighting challenges in sales performance across multiple categories.

A drastic 38% year-over-year decline in net sales for the personal care category indicates severe struggles within that segment, prompting the exploration of strategic options.

FAQ

What were Hain Celestial's financial results for Q2 FY25?

Net sales were $411 million, down 9% year-over-year, with a net loss of $104 million, compared to $14 million last year.

How did Hain Celestial's operating cash flow perform?

The company generated $31 million in operating cash flow, an increase from $21 million in the prior year period.

What challenges affected Hain Celestial's sales growth?

The decline in sales growth was attributed to poor in-store performance in snacks and supply chain challenges.

What strategic changes is Hain Celestial exploring?

Hain Celestial is exploring strategic options for its personal care business to simplify operations and enhance long-term shareholder value.

What is Hain Celestial's revised guidance for FY25?

Organic net sales growth is expected to be down 2 to 4%, with free cash flow anticipated to be at least $60 million.

$HAIN Insider Trading Activity

$HAIN insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 4 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $64,394 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WENDY P DAVIDSON (President and CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $830

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $HAIN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Strong Operating Cash Flow and Reduction in Debt; Positioned to Pivot to Growth in Back Half









Exploring Strategic Options for Personal Care Category







HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.





“Despite challenges in the quarter, we generated strong operating cash flow and further reduced debt. We drove sequential improvement in baby & kids and in our largest category, meal prep. However, sales growth in the quarter was hindered by poor in-store performance in snacks, driven by marketing and promotion effectiveness, and supply chain challenges, both of which we have already taken steps to address. We are confident that the actions taken, combined with promotional timing shifts, confirmed distribution gains, and full infant formula supply, will drive organic net sales growth in the second half of the year," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and CEO.





Davidson continued, “The significant progress we have made towards stabilizing our personal care business is driving sequential improvement in gross margin and in sales trends in our core channels of natural and e-commerce. With the goal of further advancing the Focus pillar of our Hain Reimagined strategy and concentrating our portfolio on better-for-you food & beverages, we are exploring strategic options for our personal care business. We believe this is the best path to focus the organization, simplify our business, and create long-term value for shareholders.”







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





*









Summary of Fiscal Second Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period









Net sales were $411 million, down 9% year-over-year.





Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories, decreased 7% compared to the prior year period.





The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 5-point decrease in volume/mix and a 2-point decrease in price.











Gross profit margin was 22.7%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period.





Adjusted gross profit margin was 22.9%, a 60-basis point decrease from the prior year period.







Net loss was $104 million compared to net loss of $14 million in the prior year period.





Net loss included aggregate non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $107 million related to U.S. goodwill and personal care intangible assets.





Adjusted net income was $8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $11 million in the prior year period.







Net loss margin was (25.3%), as compared to net loss margin of (3.0%) in the prior year period.





Adjusted net income margin was 1.8%, as compared to adjusted net income margin of 2.4% in the prior year period.







Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million compared to $47 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2%, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.



Loss per diluted share was $1.15 compared to loss per diluted share of $0.15 in the prior year period.





Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.08 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.12 in the prior year period.











Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights









Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal second quarter was $31 million compared to $21 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow was $25 million in the fiscal second quarter compared to $15 million in the prior year period.



Total debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $729 million down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



Net debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $672 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



The company ended the second quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.1x as calculated under our amended credit agreement.













SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS







The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.















Net Sales

















Q2 FY25









Q2 FY25 YTD















$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact¹





FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y





$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact¹





FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y











North America







229





-14%





-5%





-0%





-9%





460





-13%





-5%





-0%





-8%











International







182





-2%





-0%





2%





-4%





346





-2%





-0%





2%





-4%



























































Total









411









-9%









-3%









1





%









-7%









806









-8%









-3%









1





%









-6%













* May not add due to rounding













¹ Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands and Queen Helene® personal care brand), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.



















North America









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decrease was 9% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower sales in snacks due to in-store marketing activation and promotion effectiveness as well as by lower sales in personal care.





Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $57 million, a decrease of 8% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $58 million, a decrease of 13% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.8%, a 170-basis point increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 25.2%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increases were driven by productivity, partially offset by pricing due to higher trade spend on promotional activities and efforts to execute winning portfolio actions.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $25 million compared to $31 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven primarily by pricing and deleverage on lower volume, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.0% compared to 11.7% in the prior year period.









International









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline was 4% year-over-year, due primarily to lower sales in meal prep and short-term service challenges.





Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $37 million, a 9% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was also $37 million, a decrease of 9% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 20.0%, a 150- and 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in each case was primarily due to inflation, deleverage on lower volumes and mix, partially offset by productivity.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $23 million, a decrease of 13% versus the prior year period, as deleverage on lower volume and product mix more than offset productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%, a 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period.







CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

















Net Sales

















Q2 FY25









Q2 FY25 YTD















$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact¹





FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y





$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact¹





FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y











Snacks







90





-21%





-8%





-0%





-13%





189





-18%





-7%





-0%





-11%











Baby & Kids







62





-0%





-1%





1%





-1%





122





-1%





-1%





1%





-2%











Beverages







70





-4%





0%





-0%





-3%





126





-2%





0%





0%





-2%











Meal Prep







178





-2%





-0%





2%





-4%





337





-3%





-0%





2%





-4%











Personal Care







13





-47%





-8%





-0%





-38%





31





-35%





-10%





-0%





-24%



























































Total









411









-9%









-3%









1





%









-7%









806









-8%









-3%









1





%









-6%













* May not add due to rounding













¹ Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands and Queen Helene® personal care brand), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.



















Snacks









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 13% year-over-year was driven by in-store marketing activation and promotion effectiveness.









Baby & Kids









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 1% year-over-year represented an improvement from the fiscal first quarter year-over-year decline of 3% as we regained supply of infant formula in all formulations and sizes. This was offset by the impact of SKU simplification driven by the shift to baby food pouches in the U.S.









Beverages









Fiscal second quarter organic net sales were down 3% year-over-year, on supply chain ingredient challenges in tea, which have since been resolved, as well as channel mix in non-dairy beverage in Europe.









Meal Prep









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline of 4% year-over-year represented an improvement from the fiscal first quarter decline of 5%. The decline was driven primarily by short-term softness in private label spreads & drizzles, partially offset by growth in yogurt and continued strong growth in the soup brands in both regions.









Personal Care









The fiscal second quarter organic net sales decline was 38% year-over-year, driven primarily by the impact of SKU simplification initiatives as we continue to focus on the execution of our stabilization plan.







FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE*







“Commercial execution and supply chain challenges drove second quarter results that were below our expectations. We have already taken steps to address these challenges and remain focused on disciplined execution. Recent distribution wins and the recovery of our infant formula supply bolster our belief that we are well positioned to pivot to growth in the back half of the year, however given performance to date and the challenging macroeconomic backdrop we are adjusting our full year outlook,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO.





The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2025 as follows:







Organic net sales growth is expected to be down 2 to 4%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat year-over-year.



Gross margin is expected to increase by at least 90 basis points.



Free cash flow is expected to be at least $60 million.











* The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.











Conference Call and Webcast Information







Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at



www.hain.com



. Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available approximately shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, February 17, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.







About The Hain Celestial Group







Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit



hain.com



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition, including statements related to our ability to expand margins, improve net working capital, reduce debt and improve leverage; our strategic initiatives and business strategy, including statements related to Hain Reimagined, our Hain Reimagined goals and our personal care business; our supply of products contracted for with our contract manufacturers, including infant formula; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our productivity pipeline; our brand portfolio; and pricing actions and product performance.





Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters, including changes in tax policy, tariffs, or import and export controls; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; compliance with our credit agreement; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change and related disclosure regulations; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth’s Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net income and its related margin; diluted net income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.





We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:









: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.







: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.







: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other costs.







net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment, unrealized currency (gains) losses and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.







: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency gains, certain litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, transaction and integration costs, net, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and other adjustments.







: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.







: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.











We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:







Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.







Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.



Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.







Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.



Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.







Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.



Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.











We discuss the Company’s net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see “Liquidity and Capital Resources” under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Investor Relations Contact:





Alexis Tessier







Investor.Relations@hain.com







Media Contact:





Jen Davis







Jen.Davis@hain.com





















THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Operations











(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



























































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































Net sales









$





411,485













$





454,100













$





806,081













$





879,129













Cost of sales













318,033

















351,885

















631,019

















692,971













Gross profit













93,452

















102,215

















175,062

















186,158













Selling, general and administrative expenses













70,155

















73,952

















141,483

















151,121













Goodwill impairment













91,267

















-

















91,267

















-













Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment













17,986

















20,666

















18,017

















21,360













Productivity and transformation costs













4,190

















6,869

















9,208

















13,272













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













1,753

















1,509

















3,933

















3,464













Operating loss













(91,899





)













(781





)













(88,846





)













(3,059





)









Interest and other financing expense, net













12,800

















16,138

















26,546

















29,382













Other (income) expense, net













(4,040





)













(42





)













1,252

















(307





)









Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees













(100,659





)













(16,877





)













(116,644





)













(32,134





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













2,728

















(4,249





)













6,251

















(9,628





)









Equity in net loss of equity-method investees













588

















907

















743

















1,405













Net loss









$





(103,975





)









$





(13,535





)









$





(123,638





)









$





(23,911





)

















































Net loss per common share:









































Basic









$





(1.15





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(1.37





)









$





(0.27





)









Diluted









$





(1.15





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(1.37





)









$





(0.27





)

















































Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:









































Basic













90,132

















89,811

















89,997

















89,661













Diluted













90,132

















89,811

















89,997

















89,661



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Balance Sheets











(unaudited and in thousands)











































December 31, 2024













June 30, 2024













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





56,200













$





54,307













Accounts receivable, net













178,312

















179,190













Inventories













260,525

















274,128













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













53,450

















49,434













Total current assets













548,487

















557,059













Property, plant and equipment, net













250,735

















261,730













Goodwill













825,624

















929,304













Trademarks and other intangible assets, net













223,652

















244,799













Investments and joint ventures













6,922

















10,228













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













80,726

















86,634













Other assets













24,397

















27,794













Total assets









$





1,960,543













$





2,117,548















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





198,541













$





188,220













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













83,168

















85,714













Current portion of long-term debt













7,564

















7,569













Total current liabilities













289,273

















281,503













Long-term debt, less current portion













721,076

















736,523













Deferred income taxes













45,571

















47,826













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion













74,817

















80,863













Other noncurrent liabilities













25,073

















27,920













Total liabilities













1,155,810

















1,174,635













Stockholders' equity:

























Common stock













1,124

















1,119













Additional paid-in capital













1,236,702

















1,230,253













Retained earnings













453,881

















577,519













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(156,983





)













(137,245





)





















1,534,724

















1,671,646













Less: Treasury stock













(729,991





)













(728,733





)









Total stockholders' equity













804,733

















942,913













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,960,543













$





2,117,548



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(unaudited and in thousands)



























































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









































Net loss









$





(103,975





)









$





(13,535





)









$





(123,638





)









$





(23,911





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities









































Depreciation and amortization













11,020

















11,197

















22,447

















23,502













Deferred income taxes













(445





)













(5,522





)













(1,116





)













(16,791





)









Equity in net loss of equity-method investees













588

















907

















743

















1,405













Stock-based compensation, net













3,573

















3,376

















6,449

















7,118













Goodwill impairment













91,267

















–

















91,267

















–













Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment













17,986

















20,666

















18,017

















21,360













(Gain) loss on sale of assets













(1,626





)













–

















2,308

















62













Other non-cash items, net













(1,583





)













1,521

















(498





)













965













Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













2,467

















(29,497





)













(1,459





)













(30,647





)









Inventories













1,691

















22,589

















3,973

















15,166













Other current assets













(5,211





)













(3,879





)













(7,682





)













4,882













Other assets and liabilities













(669





)













622

















(90





)













(2,576





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses













15,822

















12,210

















9,397

















34,150













Net cash provided by operating activities













30,905

















20,655

















20,118

















34,685













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(6,382





)













(5,829





)













(12,139





)













(12,735





)









Investments and joint ventures, net













2,570

















–

















2,570

















–













Proceeds from sale of assets













1,701

















75

















13,767

















1,332













Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities













(2,111





)













(5,754





)













4,198

















(11,403





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









































Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility













50,000

















76,000

















109,000

















122,000













Repayments under bank revolving credit facility













(60,000





)













(80,000





)













(121,000





)













(137,000





)









Repayments under term loan













(1,875





)













(1,875





)













(3,750





)













(3,750





)









Payments of other debt, net













(21





)













(20





)













(42





)













(3,854





)









Employee shares withheld for taxes













(956





)













(614





)













(1,258





)













(1,489





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(12,852





)













(6,509





)













(17,050





)













(24,093





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash













(16,595





)













7,000

















(5,373





)













1,119













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(653





)













15,392

















1,893

















308













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













56,853

















38,280

















54,307

















53,364













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





56,200













$





53,672













$





56,200













$





53,672



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)



























































North America













International













Corporate/Other













Hain Consolidated













Net Sales











































Net sales – Q2 FY25









$





229,289













$





182,196













$





–













$





411,485













Net sales – Q2 FY24









$





267,671













$





186,429













$





–













$





454,100













% change – FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales













(14.3





)%













(2.3





)%





















(9.4





)%



















































Gross Profit











































Q2 FY25









































Gross profit









$





56,926













$





36,526













$





–













$





93,452













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















858

















-

















–

















858













Adjusted gross profit









$





57,784













$





36,526













$





–













$





94,310













% change – FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit













(8.2





)%













(9.2





)%





















(8.6





)%









% change – FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit













(13.0





)%













(9.5





)%





















(11.7





)%









Gross margin













24.8





%













20.0





%





















22.7





%









Adjusted gross margin













25.2





%













20.0





%





















22.9





%

















































Q2 FY24









































Gross profit









$





61,982













$





40,233













$





–













$





102,215













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















4,431

















125

















–

















4,556













Adjusted gross profit









$





66,413













$





40,358













$





–













$





106,771













Gross margin













23.2





%













21.6





%





















22.5





%









Adjusted gross margin













24.8





%













21.6





%





















23.5





%



















































Adjusted EBITDA











































Q2 FY25









































Adjusted EBITDA









$





25,307













$





22,526













$





(9,940





)









$





37,893













% change – FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA













(18.9





)%













(13.3





)%













1.2





%













(19.6





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













11.0





%













12.4





%





















9.2





%

















































Q2 FY24









































Adjusted EBITDA









$





31,218













$





25,969













$





(10,061





)









$





47,126













Adjusted EBITDA margin













11.7





%













13.9





%





















10.4





%





















































(1)





See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)



























































North America













International













Corporate/Other













Hain Consolidated













Net Sales











































Net sales – Q2 FY25 YTD









$





460,429













$





345,652













$





–













$





806,081













Net sales – Q2 FY24 YTD









$





527,725













$





351,404













$





–













$





879,129













% change – FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales













(12.8





)%













(1.6





)%





















(8.3





)%



















































Gross Profit











































Q2 FY25 YTD









































Gross profit









$





104,210













$





70,852













$





–













$





175,062













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















1,187

















–

















–

















1,187













Adjusted gross profit









$





105,397













$





70,852













$





–













$





176,249













% change – FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit













(7.7





)%













(3.3





)%





















(6.0





)%









% change – FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit













(12.6





)%













(3.5





)%





















(9.2





)%









Gross margin













22.6





%













20.5





%





















21.7





%









Adjusted gross margin













22.9





%













20.5





%





















21.9





%

















































Q2 FY24 YTD









































Gross profit









$





112,878













$





73,280













$





–













$





186,158













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















7,751

















125

















–

















7,876













Adjusted gross profit









$





120,629













$





73,405













$





–













$





194,034













Gross margin













21.4





%













20.9





%





















21.2





%









Adjusted gross margin













22.9





%













20.9





%





















22.1





%



















































Adjusted EBITDA











































Q2 FY25 YTD









































Adjusted EBITDA









$





37,766













$





42,896













$





(20,394





)









$





60,268













% change – FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA













(24.4





)%













(1.2





)%













7.9





%













(15.4





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













8.2





%













12.4





%





















7.5





%

















































Q2 FY24 YTD









































Adjusted EBITDA









$





49,945













$





43,407













$





(22,136





)









$





71,216













Adjusted EBITDA margin













9.5





%













12.4





%





















8.1





%





















































(1)





See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share











(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



















































Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:













































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Gross profit, GAAP









$





93,452













$





102,215













$





175,062













$





186,158















Adjustments to Cost of sales:











































Plant closure related costs, net













858

















2,302

















1,187

















5,622













Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net













-

















811

















-

















811













Other













-

















1,443

















-

















1,443













Gross profit, as adjusted









$





94,310













$





106,771













$





176,249













$





194,034























































Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:





































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Operating loss, GAAP









$





(91,899





)









$





(781





)









$





(88,846





)









$





(3,059





)











Adjustments to Cost of sales:











































Plant closure related costs, net













858

















2,302

















1,187

















5,622













Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net













-

















811

















-

















811













Other













-

















1,443

















-

















1,443























































Adjustments to Operating expenses







(a)







:











































Goodwill impairment













91,267

















-

















91,267

















-













Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment













17,986

















20,666

















18,017

















21,360













Productivity and transformation costs













4,190

















6,869

















9,208

















13,272













Certain litigation expenses, net



(b)















1,020

















2,091

















1,847

















3,615













Plant closure related costs, net













-

















-

















47

















(53





)









Transaction and integration costs, net













(105





)













109

















(423





)













227













Operating income, as adjusted









$





23,317













$





33,510













$





32,304













$





43,238























































Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted:













































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net loss, GAAP









$





(103,975





)









$





(13,535





)









$





(123,638





)









$





(23,911





)











Adjustments to Cost of sales:











































Plant closure related costs, net













858

















2,302

















1,187

















5,622













Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net













–

















811

















–

















811













Other













–

















1,443

















–

















1,443























































Adjustments to Operating expenses







(a)







:











































Goodwill impairment













91,267

















–

















91,267

















–













Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment













17,986

















20,666

















18,017

















21,360













Productivity and transformation costs













4,190

















6,869

















9,208

















13,272













Certain litigation expenses, net



(b)















1,020

















2,091

















1,847

















3,615













Plant closure related costs, net













–

















–

















47

















(53





)









Transaction and integration costs, net













(105





)













109

















(423





)













227























































Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net







(c)







:











































(Gain) loss on sale of assets













(1,626





)













–

















2,308

















62













Unrealized currency (gains) losses













(1,624





)













950

















(430





)













154























































Adjustments to Provision (benefit) for income taxes:











































Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments













(485





)













(10,807





)













4,308

















(15,233





)









Net income, as adjusted









$





7,506













$





10,899













$





3,698













$





7,369













Net loss margin













(25.3





)%













(3.0





)%













(15.3





)%













(2.7





)%









Adjusted net income margin













1.8





%













2.4





%













0.5





%













0.8





%

















































Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:













90,132

















89,811

















89,997

















89,661













Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net income per common share:













90,392

















90,453

















90,233

















90,103





















































Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP









$





(1.15





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(1.37





)









$





(0.27





)









Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted









$





0.08













$





0.12













$





0.04













$





0.08























































(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs.













(b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.













(c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.

























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)











































Q2 FY25













North America













International













Hain Consolidated











Net sales









$





229,289













$





182,196













$





411,485













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













4,424

















133

















4,557













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(758





)













3,833

















3,075













Organic net sales









$





225,623













$





178,230













$





403,853















































Q2 FY24



































Net sales









$





267,671













$





186,429













$





454,100













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













20,575

















295

















20,870













Organic net sales









$





247,096













$





186,134













$





433,230













































Net sales decline













(14.3





)%













(2.3





)%













(9.4





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













(5.3





)%













(0.2





)%













(3.3





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(0.3





)%













2.1





%













0.7





%









Organic net sales decline













(8.7





)%













(4.2





)%













(6.8





)%











































Q2 FY25 YTD













North America













International













Hain Consolidated











Net sales









$





460,429













$





345,652













$





806,081













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













12,534

















351

















12,885













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(1,287





)













7,668

















6,381













Organic net sales









$





449,182













$





337,633













$





786,815















































Q2 FY24 YTD



































Net sales









$





527,725













$





351,404













$





879,129













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













41,548

















771

















42,319













Organic net sales









$





486,177













$





350,633













$





836,810













































Net sales decline













(12.8





)%













(1.6





)%













(8.3





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













(5.0





)%













(0.1





)%













(3.0





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(0.2





)%













2.2





%













0.7





%









Organic net sales decline













(7.6





)%













(3.7





)%













(6.0





)%























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Organic Net Sales Growth by Category











(unaudited and in thousands)



































































Q2 FY25













Snacks













Baby & Kids













Beverages













Meal Prep













Personal Care









Hain Consolidated











Net sales









$





89,707













$





61,561













$





69,814













$





177,653













$





12,750













$





411,485













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













485

















93

















–

















2,388

















1,591

















4,557













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(101





)













714

















(243





)













2,818

















(113





)













3,075













Organic net sales









$





89,323













$





60,754













$





70,057













$





172,447













$





11,272













$





403,853







































































Q2 FY24



























































Net sales









$





113,873













$





61,613













$





72,584













$





182,133













$





23,897













$





454,100













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













11,394

















476

















–

















3,245

















5,755

















20,870













Organic net sales









$





102,479













$





61,137













$





72,584













$





178,888













$





18,142













$





433,230





































































Net sales decline













(21.2





)%













(0.1





)%













(3.8





)%













(2.5





)%













(46.6





)%













(9.4





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













(8.3





)%













(0.7





)%













0.0





%













(0.4





)%













(8.2





)%













(3.3





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(0.1





)%













1.2





%













(0.3





)%













1.5





%













(0.5





)%













0.7





%









Organic net sales decline













(12.8





)%













(0.6





)%













(3.5





)%













(3.6





)%













(37.9





)%













(6.8





)%



































































Q2 FY25 YTD













Snacks













Baby & Kids













Beverages













Meal Prep













Personal Care









Hain Consolidated











Net sales









$





189,182













$





122,329













$





126,490













$





337,045













$





31,035













$





806,081













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













3,778

















202

















–

















4,833

















4,072

















12,885













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(120





)













1,424

















66

















5,221

















(210





)













6,381













Organic net sales









$





185,524













$





120,703













$





126,424













$





326,991













$





27,173













$





786,815







































































Q2 FY24 YTD



























































Net sales









$





230,961













$





124,141













$





128,732













$





347,329













$





47,966













$





879,129













Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













23,127

















1,132

















–

















6,042

















12,018

















42,319













Organic net sales









$





207,834













$





123,009













$





128,732













$





341,287













$





35,948













$





836,810





































































Net sales decline













(18.1





)%













(1.5





)%













(1.7





)%













(3.0





)%













(35.3





)%













(8.3





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, discontinued brands and exited product categories













(7.3





)%













(0.7





)%













0.0





%













(0.3





)%













(10.5





)%













(3.0





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange













(0.1





)%













1.1





%













0.1





%













1.5





%













(0.4





)%













0.7





%









Organic net sales decline













(10.7





)%













(1.9





)%













(1.8





)%













(4.2





)%













(24.4





)%













(6.0





)%























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Adjusted EBITDA











(unaudited and in thousands)



























































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































Net loss









$





(103,975





)









$





(13,535





)









$





(123,638





)









$





(23,911





)

















































Depreciation and amortization













11,020

















11,197

















22,447

















23,502













Equity in net loss of equity-method investees













588

















907

















743

















1,405













Interest expense, net













11,993

















15,333

















24,988

















27,956













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













2,728

















(4,249





)













6,251

















(9,628





)









Stock-based compensation, net













3,573

















3,376

















6,449

















7,118













Unrealized currency gains













(1,624





)













(194





)













(430





)













(159





)









Certain litigation expenses, net



(a)















1,020

















2,091

















1,847

















3,615













Restructuring activities









































Productivity and transformation costs













4,190

















6,869

















9,208

















13,272













Plant closure related costs, net













858

















2,302

















1,234

















4,143













Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net













–

















811

















–

















811













Acquisitions, divestitures and other









































(Gain) loss on sale of assets













(1,626





)













–

















2,308

















62













Transaction and integration costs, net













(105





)













109

















(423





)













227













Impairment charges









































Goodwill impairment













91,267

















–

















91,267

















–













Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment













17,986

















20,666

















18,017

















21,360













Other













–

















1,443

















–

















1,443













Adjusted EBITDA









$





37,893













$





47,126













$





60,268













$





71,216























































(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.

























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Free Cash Flow











(unaudited and in thousands)



























































Second Quarter













Second Quarter Year to Date

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































Net cash provided by operating activities









$





30,905













$





20,655













$





20,118













$





34,685













Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(6,382





)













(5,829





)













(12,139





)













(12,735





)









Free cash flow









$





24,523













$





14,826













$





7,979













$





21,950



























THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Net Debt











(unaudited and in thousands)











































December 31, 2024













June 30, 2024











Debt

























Long-term debt, less current portion









$





721,076













$





736,523













Current portion of long-term debt













7,564

















7,569













Total debt













728,640

















744,092













Less: Cash and cash equivalents













56,200

















54,307













Net debt









$





672,440













$





689,785











