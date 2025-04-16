Hain Celestial Group to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Hain Celestial Group will release fiscal Q3 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Hain Celestial Group, a prominent global health and wellness company, announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on May 7, 2025, prior to market opening. A conference call to discuss these results will be held at 8:00 AM ET, featuring President and CEO Wendy Davidson and CFO Lee Boyce. Following their presentations, there will be a Q&A session for analysts, while the public and press will only have listen-only participation. The call will be accessible via conference call numbers and will be made available for replay until May 14, 2025. Hain Celestial, based in Hoboken, NJ, focuses on promoting healthier living through its diverse range of brands sold in over 70 countries.

Potential Positives

Hain Celestial Group is set to disclose its financial results for the fiscal third quarter, which is significant for investors tracking the company's performance.

The live conference call will include insights from the President and CEO, Wendy Davidson, and the CFO, Lee Boyce, providing a platform for the company to communicate directly with stakeholders.

The availability of a replay for the conference call allows broader investor access, ensuring that those unable to attend live can still receive the important financial information.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any specific financial projections or metrics, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance in the upcoming quarter.



The limited engagement opportunity in the Q&A session, which is listen-only for the public and press, may be viewed negatively as it restricts transparency and interaction.



FAQ

When will Hain Celestial announce its financial results?

Hain Celestial plans to announce its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the Hain Celestial conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 with conference ID: 5099081.

Who will speak during the Hain Celestialearnings call

Wendy Davidson and Lee Boyce will represent Hain Celestial during theearnings call

Is there a way to listen to the Hain Celestial call replay?

A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2025, by calling (800) 770-2030.

Where can I find more information about Hain Celestial?

More information about Hain Celestial can be found on their corporate website at www.hain.com.

$HAIN Insider Trading Activity

$HAIN insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 2 purchases buying 5,700 shares for an estimated $31,565 and 0 sales.

$HAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $HAIN stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, plans to issue its financial results for the fiscal third quarter before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET. Speaking on behalf of Hain Celestial will be Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with covering analysts will follow the prepared remarks.





The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at



www.hain.com



. Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID: 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.







About The Hain Celestial Group







Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit



www.hain.com



and



LinkedIn.







Investor Relations Contact:





Alexis Tessier







Investor.Relations@hain.com







Media Contact:





Jen Davis







Jen.Davis@hain.com





