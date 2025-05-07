The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid CEO Transition and Strategic Review

Hain Celestial reports disappointing Q3 results, with net sales down 11% and CEO transition announced amidst strategic portfolio review.

Quiver AI Summary

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported disappointing financial results for its third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with net sales dropping 11% to $390 million primarily due to poor performance in North America. Interim CEO Alison Lewis expressed optimism over the international segment showing organic sales growth and efforts to reduce net debt. Despite the challenges faced, including a net loss of $135 million, the company is undergoing a strategic review and leadership transition, focusing on operational efficiency and digital capabilities. Hain Celestial anticipates organic net sales will decline by approximately 5-6% for the fiscal year, with adjusted EBITDA projected at around $125 million. The company also amended its credit agreement for greater operational flexibility amidst a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Potential Positives

International segment reported a return to organic net sales growth of 0.5%, indicating potential recovery in markets outside North America.

The company has made progress in reducing net debt, with total debt decreasing from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year to $709 million by the end of the third quarter.

The amended credit agreement improves operational flexibility by setting a maximum net secured leverage ratio that allows for more manageable debt levels during challenging economic conditions.

The focus on key drivers for improvement reflects a strategic approach to enhance business value, including simplifying operations and strengthening digital capabilities, which could lead to long-term benefits.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by 11% year-over-year, indicating significant challenges in maintaining revenue streams.

Net loss increased to $135 million from a loss of $48 million in the previous year, reflecting worsening financial performance.

Organic net sales decreased 5% compared to the prior year period, with declines across key product categories, signaling potential issues in market competitiveness.

FAQ

What were Hain Celestial's third quarter financial results for fiscal 2025?

Net sales were $390 million, down 11% year-over-year, with a net loss of $135 million.

What drove the net sales decline for Hain Celestial?

The decline was primarily due to worse-than-expected performance in North America, with organic net sales decreasing by 5%.

What are the key strategies Hain Celestial is focusing on moving forward?

The company aims to simplify its business, innovate brands, manage revenue growth, improve productivity, and enhance digital capabilities.

How did Hain Celestial's international segment perform in Q3?

International segment saw a return to organic net sales growth of 0.5%, driven by meal prep and baby & kids products.

What is the outlook for Hain Celestial for fiscal 2025?

The company expects organic net sales to decrease by approximately 5%-6% and adjusted EBITDA to be around $125 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HAIN Insider Trading Activity

$HAIN insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 2 purchases buying 5,700 shares for an estimated $31,565 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $HAIN stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOBOKEN, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. In a separate release today, the Company announced a CEO transition and strategic review of the Company’s portfolio.





"We are disappointed with our third quarter results, which fell far short of our expectations primarily due to worse-than-expected performance in North America. Despite the shortfall in net sales in the quarter, we are encouraged by a return to organic net sales growth in our international segment and continued progress in reducing net debt,” said Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO. “Going forward, we are focused on five key drivers for improving value: simplifying our business and reducing overhead spending, accelerating renovation and innovation in our brands, implementing strategic revenue growth management and pricing actions, driving operational productivity and working capital reduction, and strengthening our digital capabilities."





Lewis continued, “While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, recent regulatory shifts focusing on health and wellness reaffirm Hain’s strength as a pure-play, better-for-you leader. We have a portfolio of strong brands in attractive categories, and we believe the challenges we face are largely within our control. The opportunity ahead of us now is to unlock the full value of our business through focused and disciplined execution."







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







*











Summary of Fiscal Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period









Net sales were $390 million, down 11% year-over-year.





Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories, and foreign exchange, decreased 5% compared to the prior year period.





The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 3-point decrease in volume/mix and a 2-point decrease in price.











Net sales were $390 million, down 11% year-over-year.



Gross profit margin was 21.7%, a 40-basis point decrease from the prior year period.





Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.8%, a 50-basis point decrease from the prior year period.







Gross profit margin was 21.7%, a 40-basis point decrease from the prior year period.



Net loss was $135 million compared to a net loss of $48 million in the prior year period.





Net loss included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $133 million ($130 million after-taxes) related to U.S. and Canada reporting units and assets held for sale.





Adjusted net income was $6 million, compared to adjusted net income of $11 million in the prior year period.







Net loss was $135 million compared to a net loss of $48 million in the prior year period.



Net loss margin was (34.5%), compared to a net loss margin of (11%) in the prior year period.





Adjusted net income margin was 2%, compared to an adjusted net income margin of 3% in the prior year period.







Net loss margin was (34.5%), compared to a net loss margin of (11%) in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million compared to $44 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6%, compared to 10.0% in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million compared to $44 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6%, compared to 10.0% in the prior year period.



Loss per diluted share was $1.49 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.54 in the prior year period.





Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.07 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.13 in the prior year period.











Loss per diluted share was $1.49 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.54 in the prior year period.





* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.







Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights









Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal third quarter was $5 million compared to $42 million in the prior year period.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal third quarter was $5 million compared to $42 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow was negative $2 million in the fiscal third quarter compared to free cash flow of $30 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow was negative $2 million in the fiscal third quarter compared to free cash flow of $30 million in the prior year period.



Total debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $709 million, down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



Total debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $709 million, down from $744 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



Net debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $665 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



Net debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $665 million compared to $690 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.



The company ended the third quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.2x as calculated under our credit agreement.













SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS







The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.















Net Sales





















Q3 FY25









Q3 FY25 YTD



















$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact



1







FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y





$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact



1







FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y















North America







222





-17.0%





-6.9%





-0.5%





-9.6%





683





-14.2%





-6.4%





-0.3%





-7.5%















International







168





-1.4%





-0.5%





-1.4%





0.5%





514





-1.5%





-0.2%





1.0%





-2.3%



































































Total









390









-11.0





%









-4.8





%









-0.9





%









-5.3





%









1,196









-9.2





%









-4.2





%









0.2





%









-5.2





%















* May not add due to rounding



















































1



Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.





























North America









Fiscal third quarter organic net sales decreased by 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in snacks and baby & kids.





Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $49 million, a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $50 million, also a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.1%, unchanged from the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 22.4%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven by productivity partially offset by higher trade spend and inflation.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $17 million compared to $28 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume/mix and higher trade spend, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8% compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.









International









Fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth was 0.5% year-over-year. This was driven by growth in meal prep and baby & kids and the supply chain recovery from the service issues discussed last quarter, partially offset by declines in beverages and snacks.





Segment gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $35 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was also $35 million, a decrease of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 21.1%, representing a 90- and 130-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in each case was driven by inflation, partially offset by productivity.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter was $22 million, a decrease of 10% versus the prior year period, driven primarily by inflation and net pricing, inclusive of own label contracts, partially offset by favorable volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, a 120-basis point decrease from the prior year period.







CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

















Net Sales





















Q3 FY25









Q3 FY25 YTD



















$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact



1







FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y





$ Millions





Reported Growth Y/Y





M&A/Exit Impact



1







FX Impact





Organic Growth Y/Y















Snacks







89





-20%





-7%





-1%





-13%





278





-19%





-7%





0%





-12%















Baby & Kids







60





-7%





0%





0%





-6%





182





-3%





-1%





1%





-3%















Beverages







63





-8%





0%





-1%





-7%





189





-4%





0%





0%





-3%















Meal Prep







162





-2%





-2%





-1%





1%





499





-3%





-1%





1%





-3%















Personal Care







17





-42%





n/a





n/a





n/a





48





-38%





n/a





n/a





n/a



































































Total









390









-11





%









-5





%









-1





%









-5





%









1,196









-9





%









-4





%









0





%









-5





%















* May not add due to rounding



















































1



Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® and Thinsters® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.





































































Snacks









The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 13% year-over-year was driven by lower promotion effectiveness as well as continued category softness.









Baby & Kids









The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 6% year-over-year was driven by lapping formula sales last year at a key retailer which was lost in the spring of 2024, softness in pouches, and the impact of SKU simplification.









Beverages









The fiscal third quarter organic net sales decline of 7% year-over-year was driven by continued channel mix shift in non-dairy beverage in Europe and by our slow start to hot tea season.









Meal Prep









The fiscal third quarter organic net sales growth of 1% was primarily driven by continued growth in soup brands in the UK and growth in yogurt in North America.







CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT







Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company and the lenders under the company’s credit agreement have amended the credit agreement to provide for increased operational flexibility. Among other things, the amended credit agreement sets a maximum net secured leverage ratio of 4.75x for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 through (and including) the quarter ending March 31, 2026, 4.50x for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 and 4.25x for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and thereafter.







FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE*







“We are adjusting our outlook for the year based on the slower than anticipated volume recovery and the softening and volatile macroeconomic environment, coupled with increased investment in promotional activities to support our brands and drive incremental distribution,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO.





The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2025 as follows:







Organic net sales growth is expected to be down approximately 5%-6%.



Organic net sales growth is expected to be down approximately 5%-6%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $125 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $125 million.



Gross margin is expected to be approximately 21.5%.



Gross margin is expected to be approximately 21.5%.



Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $40 million.







* The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at



www.hain.com



. Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.







About The Hain Celestial Group







Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit



www.hain.com



and



LinkedIn.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition, including statements related to the reevaluation of our strategy, our ability to evolve and position Hain for long-term sustainable growth, expectations regarding organic net sales trends, the effectiveness of our marketing, promotional, distribution and investment initiatives, our ability to capitalize on new opportunities, our ability to drive growth and create value for shareholders and the macroeconomic environment.





Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively (including as a result of U.S. government tariffs and the imposition of any counter-tariffs); input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters, including changes in tax policy, tariffs, or import and export controls; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; compliance with our credit agreement; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change and related disclosure regulations; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth’s Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net income and its related margin; diluted net income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.





We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:









Organic net sales



: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.











Adjusted gross profit and its related margin



: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, and other costs.











Adjusted operating income and its related margin



: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other costs.











Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted:



net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, unrealized currency losses (gains) and other costs, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.











Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin



: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and other adjustments.











Free cash flow



: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.











Net debt



: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.











We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:







Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.









Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.









Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.









Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.











We discuss the Company’s net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see “Liquidity and Capital Resources” under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Investor Relations Contact:





Alexis Tessier







Investor.Relations@hain.com







Media Contact:





Jen Davis







Jen.Davis@hain.com













THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Operations











(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



















































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Net sales





$





390,351













$





438,358













$





1,196,432













$





1,317,487













Cost of sales









305,701

















341,687

















936,720

















1,034,658













Gross profit









84,650

















96,671

















259,712

















282,829













Selling, general and administrative expenses









62,934

















66,716

















204,417

















217,837













Goodwill impairment









110,251

















-

















201,518

















-













Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment









24,012

















49,426

















42,029

















70,786













Productivity and transformation costs









7,289

















7,175

















16,497

















20,447













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









1,243

















1,255

















5,176

















4,719













Operating loss









(121,079





)













(27,901





)













(209,925





)













(30,960





)









Interest and other financing expense, net









11,866

















14,127

















38,412

















43,509













Other expense (income), net









1,182

















100

















2,434

















(207





)









Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees









(134,127





)













(42,128





)













(250,771





)













(74,262





)









(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(505





)













5,100

















5,746

















(4,528





)









Equity in net loss of equity-method investees









966

















966

















1,709

















2,371













Net loss





$





(134,588





)









$





(48,194





)









$





(258,226





)









$





(72,105





)













































Net loss per common share:





































Basic





$





(1.49





)









$





(0.54





)









$





(2.87





)









$





(0.80





)









Diluted





$





(1.49





)









$





(0.54





)









$





(2.87





)









$





(0.80





)













































Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:





































Basic









90,247

















89,832

















90,080

















89,718













Diluted









90,247

















89,832

















90,080

















89,718































































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(unaudited and in thousands)



































March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





44,425













$





54,307













Accounts receivable, net









172,310

















179,190













Inventories









248,956

















274,128













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









53,099

















49,434













Assets held for sale









33,333

















-













Total current assets









552,123

















557,059













Property, plant and equipment, net









254,079

















261,730













Goodwill









712,727

















929,304













Trademarks and other intangible assets, net









225,475

















244,799













Investments and joint ventures









5,958

















10,228













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









71,326

















86,634













Other assets









22,367

















27,794













Total assets





$





1,844,055













$





2,117,548















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





210,052













$





188,220













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









70,530

















85,714













Current portion of long-term debt









7,554

















7,569













Liabilities related to assets held for sale









16,599

















-













Total current liabilities









304,735

















281,503













Long-term debt, less current portion









701,401

















736,523













Deferred income taxes









41,652

















47,826













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion









66,000

















80,863













Other noncurrent liabilities









33,562

















27,920













Total liabilities









1,147,350

















1,174,635













Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock









1,124

















1,119













Additional paid-in capital









1,239,675

















1,230,253













Retained earnings









319,293

















577,519













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(133,273





)













(137,245





)

















1,426,819

















1,671,646













Less: Treasury stock









(730,114





)













(728,733





)









Total stockholders' equity









696,705

















942,913













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





1,844,055













$





2,117,548















































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(unaudited and in thousands)



















































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





































Net loss





$





(134,588





)









$





(48,194





)









$





(258,226





)









$





(72,105





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









10,455

















10,858

















32,902

















34,360













Deferred income taxes









(1,509





)













(1,973





)













(2,625





)













(18,764





)









Equity in net loss of equity-method investees









966

















966

















1,709

















2,371













Stock-based compensation, net









2,973

















3,017

















9,422

















10,135













Goodwill impairment









110,251

















-

















201,518

















-













Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment









24,012

















49,426

















42,029

















70,786













(Gain) loss on sale of assets









(106





)













-

















2,202

















62













Other non-cash items, net









1,271

















(21





)













773

















944













Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable









98

















(25





)













(1,361





)













(30,672





)









Inventories









(14,578





)













12,266

















(10,605





)













27,432













Other current assets









(597





)













8,948

















(8,279





)













13,830













Other assets and liabilities









(471





)













(1,890





)













(561





)













(4,466





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









6,468

















8,896

















15,865

















43,046













Net cash provided by operating activities









4,645

















42,274

















24,763

















76,959













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





































Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(6,921





)













(12,034





)













(19,060





)













(24,769





)









Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges









2,363

















-

















2,363

















-













Proceeds from sale of assets









6

















188

















13,773

















1,520













Investments and joint ventures, net









-

















-

















2,570

















-













Net cash used in investing activities









(4,552





)













(11,846





)













(354





)













(23,249





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





































Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility









47,000

















30,000

















156,000

















152,000













Repayments under bank revolving credit facility









(65,000





)













(60,000





)













(186,000





)













(197,000





)









Repayments under term loan









(1,875





)













(1,875





)













(5,625





)













(5,625





)









Borrowings (payments) of other debt, net









21

















(21





)













(21





)













(3,875





)









Employee shares withheld for taxes









(123





)













(111





)













(1,381





)













(1,600





)









Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge









552

















-

















552

















-













Net cash used in financing activities









(19,425





)













(32,007





)













(36,475





)













(56,100





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









7,557

















(2,544





)













2,184

















(1,425





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(11,775





)













(4,123





)













(9,882





)













(3,815





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









56,200

















53,672

















54,307

















53,364













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





44,425













$





49,549













$





44,425













$





49,549































































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)



















































North America













International













Corporate/Other













Hain Consolidated













Net Sales







































Net sales - Q3 FY25





$





222,407













$





167,944













$





-













$





390,351













Net sales - Q3 FY24





$





268,107













$





170,251













$





-













$





438,358













% change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales









(17.0





)%













(1.4





)%





















(11.0





)%















































Gross Profit







































Q3 FY25





































Gross profit





$





49,178













$





35,472













$





-













$





84,650













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)











592

















-

















-

















592













Adjusted gross profit





$





49,770













$





35,472













$





-













$





85,242













% change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit









(17.0





)%













(5.2





)%





















(12.4





)%









% change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit









(16.6





)%













(7.0





)%





















(12.8





)%









Gross margin









22.1





%













21.1





%





















21.7





%









Adjusted gross margin









22.4





%













21.1





%





















21.8





%













































Q3 FY24





































Gross profit





$





59,237













$





37,434













$





-













$





96,671













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)











406

















691

















-

















1,097













Adjusted gross profit





$





59,643













$





38,125













$





-













$





97,768













Gross margin









22.1





%













22.0





%





















22.1





%









Adjusted gross margin









22.2





%













22.4





%





















22.3





%















































Adjusted EBITDA







































Q3 FY25





































Adjusted EBITDA





$





17,306













$





22,166













$





(5,857





)









$





33,615













% change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA









(37.9





)%













(9.7





)%













32.4





%













(23.2





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









7.8





%













13.2





%





















8.6





%













































Q3 FY24





































Adjusted EBITDA





$





27,883













$





24,547













$





(8,668





)









$





43,762













Adjusted EBITDA margin









10.4





%













14.4





%





















10.0





%

















































(1)







See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"





























































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)



















































North America













International













Corporate/Other













Hain Consolidated













Net Sales







































Net sales - Q3 FY25 YTD





$





682,836













$





513,596













$





-













$





1,196,432













Net sales - Q3 FY24 YTD





$





795,832













$





521,655













$





-













$





1,317,487













% change - FY25 net sales vs. FY24 net sales









(14.2





)%













(1.5





)%





















(9.2





)%















































Gross Profit







































Q3 FY25 YTD





































Gross profit





$





153,388













$





106,324













$





-













$





259,712













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)











1,779

















-

















-

















1,779













Adjusted gross profit





$





155,167













$





106,324













$





-













$





261,491













% change - FY25 gross profit vs. FY24 gross profit









(10.9





)%













(4.0





)%





















(8.2





)%









% change - FY25 adjusted gross profit vs. FY24 adjusted gross profit









(13.9





)%













(4.7





)%





















(10.4





)%









Gross margin









22.5





%













20.7





%





















21.7





%









Adjusted gross margin









22.7





%













20.7





%





















21.9





%













































Q3 FY24 YTD





































Gross profit





$





172,115













$





110,714













$





-













$





282,829













Non-GAAP adjustments



(1)











8,157

















816

















-

















8,973













Adjusted gross profit





$





180,272













$





111,530













$





-













$





291,802













Gross margin









21.6





%













21.2





%





















21.5





%









Adjusted gross margin









22.7





%













21.4





%





















22.1





%















































Adjusted EBITDA







































Q3 FY25 YTD





































Adjusted EBITDA





$





55,072













$





65,062













$





(26,251





)









$





93,883













% change - FY25 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY24 adjusted EBITDA









(29.2





)%













(4.3





)%













14.8





%













(18.3





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









8.1





%













12.7





%





















7.8





%













































Q3 FY24 YTD





































Adjusted EBITDA





$





77,828













$





67,953













$





(30,803





)









$





114,978













Adjusted EBITDA margin









9.8





%













13.0





%





















8.7





%

















































(1)







See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share"





























































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share











(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)















































Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:









































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Gross profit, GAAP





$





84,650













$





96,671













$





259,712













$





282,829















Adjustments to Cost of sales:







































Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net









384

















184

















384

















995













Plant closure related costs, net









208

















913

















1,395

















6,535













Other









-

















-

















-

















1,443













Gross profit, as adjusted





$





85,242













$





97,768













$





261,491













$





291,802



















































Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:

































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Operating loss, GAAP





$





(121,079





)









$





(27,901





)









$





(209,925





)









$





(30,960





)











Adjustments to Cost of sales:







































Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net









384

















184

















384

















995













Plant closure related costs, net









208

















913

















1,395

















6,535













Other









-

















-

















-

















1,443



















































Adjustments to Operating expenses







(a)







:







































Goodwill impairment









110,251

















-

















201,518

















-













Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment









24,012

















49,426

















42,029

















70,786













Productivity and transformation costs









7,289

















7,175

















16,497

















20,447













Certain litigation expenses, net



(b)











407

















458

















2,254

















4,073













Transaction and integration costs, net









(151





)













55

















(574





)













282













Plant closure related costs, net









(213





)













232

















(166





)













179













Operating income, as adjusted





$





21,108













$





30,542













$





53,412













$





73,780



















































Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted:









































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net loss, GAAP





$





(134,588





)









$





(48,194





)









$





(258,226





)









$





(72,105





)











Adjustments to Cost of sales:







































Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net









384

















184

















384

















995













Plant closure related costs, net









208

















913

















1,395

















6,535













Other









-

















-

















-

















1,443



















































Adjustments to Operating expenses







(a)







:







































Goodwill impairment









110,251

















-

















201,518

















-













Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment









24,012

















49,426

















42,029

















70,786













Productivity and transformation costs









7,289

















7,175

















16,497

















20,447













Certain litigation expenses, net



(b)











407

















458

















2,254

















4,073













Transaction and integration costs, net









(151





)













55

















(574





)













282













Plant closure related costs, net









(213





)













232

















(166





)













179



















































Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net







(c)







:







































Unrealized currency losses (gains)









1,255

















(71





)













825

















83













(Gain) loss on sale of assets









(106





)













-

















2,202

















62



















































Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes:







































Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments









(2,693





)













1,094

















1,615

















(14,139





)









Net income, as adjusted





$





6,055













$





11,272













$





9,753













$





18,641













Net loss margin









(34.5





)%













(11.0





)%













(21.6





)%













(5.5





)%









Adjusted net income margin









1.6





%













2.6





%













0.8





%













1.4





%













































Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:









90,247

















89,832

















90,080

















89,718













Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net income per common share:









90,407

















90,058

















90,287

















90,088

















































Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP





$





(1.49





)









$





(0.54





)









$





(2.87





)









$





(0.80





)









Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted





$





0.07













$





0.13













$





0.11













$





0.21



















































(a)



Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and productivity and transformation costs.











(b)



Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.



















(c)



Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.



























































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment











(unaudited and in thousands)







































Q3 FY25









North America













International













Hain Consolidated











Net sales





$





222,407













$





167,944













$





390,351













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









19,477

















493

















19,970













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(1,428





)













(2,327





)













(3,755





)









Organic net sales





$





204,358













$





169,778













$





374,136











































Q3 FY24































Net sales





$





268,107













$





170,251













$





438,358













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









42,008

















1,239

















43,247













Organic net sales





$





226,099













$





169,012













$





395,111









































Net sales decline









(17.0





)%













(1.4





)%













(11.0





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









(6.9





)%













(0.5





)%













(4.8





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(0.5





)%













(1.4





)%













(0.9





)%









Organic net sales (decline) growth









(9.6





)%













0.5





%













(5.3





)%







































Q3 FY25 YTD









North America













International













Hain Consolidated











Net sales





$





682,836













$





513,596













$





1,196,432













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









61,580

















1,836

















63,416













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(2,497





)













5,338

















2,841













Organic net sales





$





623,753













$





506,422













$





1,130,175











































Q3 FY24 YTD































Net sales





$





795,832













$





521,655













$





1,317,487













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









121,707

















3,201

















124,908













Organic net sales





$





674,125













$





518,454













$





1,192,579









































Net sales decline









(14.2





)%













(1.5





)%













(9.2





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses,





discontinued brands and exited product categories









(6.4





)%













(0.2





)%













(4.2





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(0.3





)%













1.0





%













0.2





%









Organic net sales decline









(7.5





)%













(2.3





)%













(5.2





)%



















































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Organic Net Sales Growth by Category











(unaudited and in thousands)































































Q3 FY25









Snacks













Baby & Kids













Beverages













Meal Prep













Personal Care









Hain Consolidated











Net sales





$





88,506













$





59,896













$





62,874













$





162,266













$





16,809













$





390,351













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









162

















2

















-

















2,997

















16,809

















19,970













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(705





)













(293





)













(1,005





)













(1,752





)













-

















(3,755





)









Organic net sales





$





89,049













$





60,187













$





63,879













$





161,021













$





-













$





374,136



































































Q3 FY24























































Net sales





$





111,157













$





64,317













$





68,384













$





165,675













$





28,825













$





438,358













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









8,629

















278

















-

















5,515

















28,825

















43,247













Organic net sales





$





102,528













$





64,039













$





68,384













$





160,160













$





-













$





395,111

































































Net sales decline









(20.4





)%













(6.9





)%













(8.1





)%













(2.1





)%













(41.7





)%













(11.0





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









(6.7





)%













(0.4





)%













0.0





%













(1.5





)%









n/a

















(4.8





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(0.6





)%













(0.5





)%













(1.5





)%













(1.1





)%









n/a

















(0.9





)%









Organic net sales (decline) growth









(13.1





)%













(6.0





)%













(6.6





)%













0.5





%









n/a

















(5.3





)%































































Q3 FY25 YTD









Snacks













Baby & Kids













Beverages













Meal Prep













Personal Care









Hain Consolidated











Net sales





$





277,688













$





182,225













$





189,364













$





499,311













$





47,844













$





1,196,432













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









3,940

















204

















-

















11,428

















47,844

















63,416













Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(831





)













1,131

















(939





)













3,480

















-

















2,841













Organic net sales





$





274,579













$





180,890













$





190,303













$





484,403













$





-













$





1,130,175



































































Q3 FY24 YTD























































Net sales





$





342,118













$





188,458













$





197,116













$





513,004













$





76,791













$





1,317,487













Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









31,756

















1,410

















-

















14,951

















76,791

















124,908













Organic net sales





$





310,362













$





187,048













$





197,116













$





498,053













$





-













$





1,192,579

































































Net sales decline









(18.8





)%













(3.3





)%













(3.9





)%













(2.7





)%













(37.7





)%













(9.2





)%









Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories









(7.1





)%













(0.6





)%













0.0





%













(0.7





)%









n/a

















(4.2





)%









Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange









(0.2





)%













0.6





%













(0.4





)%













0.7





%









n/a

















0.2





%









Organic net sales decline









(11.5





)%













(3.3





)%













(3.5





)%













(2.7





)%









n/a

















(5.2





)%











































































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Adjusted EBITDA











(unaudited and in thousands)



















































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Net loss





$





(134,588





)









$





(48,194





)









$





(258,226





)









$





(72,105





)













































Depreciation and amortization









10,455

















10,858

















32,902

















34,360













Equity in net loss of equity-method investees









966

















966

















1,709

















2,371













Interest expense, net









11,096

















13,322

















36,084

















41,278













(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(505





)













5,100

















5,746

















(4,528





)









Stock-based compensation, net









2,973

















3,017

















9,422

















10,135













Unrealized currency losses









1,137

















250

















707

















91













Certain litigation expenses, net



(a)











407

















458

















2,254

















4,073













Restructuring activities





































Productivity and transformation costs









7,289

















7,175

















16,497

















20,447













Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net









384

















184

















384

















995













Plant closure related costs, net









(5





)













1,145

















1,229

















5,288













Acquisitions, divestitures and other





































(Gain) loss on sale of assets









(106





)













-

















2,202

















62













Transaction and integration costs, net









(151





)













55

















(574





)













282













Impairment charges





































Goodwill impairment









110,251

















-

















201,518

















-













Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment









24,012

















49,426

















42,029

















70,786













Other









-

















-

















-

















1,443













Adjusted EBITDA





$





33,615













$





43,762













$





93,883













$





114,978



















































(a)



Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.



































































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













Free Cash Flow











(unaudited and in thousands)



















































Third Quarter













Third Quarter Year to Date





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





4,645













$





42,274













$





24,763













$





76,959













Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(6,921





)













(12,034





)













(19,060





)













(24,769





)









Free cash flow





$





(2,276





)









$





30,240













$





5,703













$





52,190































































THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















Net Debt















(unaudited and in thousands)











































March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024















Debt

























Long-term debt, less current portion





$





701,401













$





736,523













Current portion of long-term debt









7,554

















7,569













Total debt









708,955

















744,092













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









44,425

















54,307













Net debt





$





664,530













$





689,785



































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.