The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) released Loss for its third quarter of -$134.588 million

The company's earnings totaled -$134.588 million, or -$1.49 per share. This compares with -$48.194 million, or -$0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.0% to $390.351 million from $438.358 million last year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$134.588 Mln. vs. -$48.194 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.49 vs. -$0.54 last year. -Revenue: $390.351 Mln vs. $438.358 Mln last year.

For the third quarter, the company recorded adjusted income of $6.055 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $11.272 million, or $0.13 per share, reported for the same period last year. On average, analysts polled had expected the firm to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

Alison Lewis, Interim CEO of Hain Celestial Group, said: "We are disappointed with our third quarter results, which fell far short of our expectations primarily due to worse-than-expected performance in North America."

