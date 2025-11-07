The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) released Loss for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$20.63 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$19.66 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $367.88 million from $394.60 million last year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$20.63 Mln. vs. -$19.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.23 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue: $367.88 Mln vs. $394.60 Mln last year.

