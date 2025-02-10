HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $HAIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP ($HAIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $411,490,000, missing estimates of $440,177,001 by $-28,687,001.

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 4 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $64,394 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WENDY P DAVIDSON (President and CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $830

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

