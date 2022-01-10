Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HAIN

In trading on Monday, shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.29, changing hands as low as $40.94 per share. Hain Celestial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.57 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.