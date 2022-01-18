Hain Celestial Drops As Finance Chief Resigns

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) are falling more than 8% Tuesday morning at $36.90 after the company's Chief Financial Officer Javier Idrovo decided to quit. The organic and natural products company today said Chris Bellairs will succeed the company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022.

Further, Hain Celestial expects second quarter adjusted sales to be down 1% to 3% compared to the same quarter in the prior year, high end of the company's previous guidance.

The company plans to release its second quarter results on February 3, 2022.

