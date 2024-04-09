News & Insights

HAIN

Hain Celestial Concludes Sale Of Thinsters Cookie Business To J&J Snack Foods

April 09, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Tuesday said it has closed the sale of its Thinsters cookie business to J&J Snack Foods on April 8.

The company that provides organic and natural products said that the proceeds from the all-cash transaction will be used to pay down debt.

"Divesting Thinsters further streamlines our supply chain network and strengthens our ability to focus our efforts on driving greater reach and scale of our core better-for-you brands across our categories of focus," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
