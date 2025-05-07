Markets
HAIN

Hain Celestial CEO Wendy Davidson Steps Down, Announces Strategic Review; Pre-Market Stock Plunges

May 07, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN), a health and wellness company, said on Tuesday that Wendy Davidson is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer with effect from this morning, May 7.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Alison E. Lewis, a member of the Board since September 2024, as interim CEO.

In addition, Hain also announced that its Board reviewing its portfolio with the assistance of independent financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. The strategic review will consider a broad range of strategic options to enhance value.

Commenting on this process, Dawn Zier, Chair of the Board said: "In light of recent performance, the Board has decided that a thorough evaluation of the company's strategy and portfolio is warranted to determine the best approach to maximize shareholder value."

The Group further clarified that there is no definitive timetable for completing this strategic review.

HAIN was down by 19.48 percent at $2.230 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.