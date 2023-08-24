News & Insights

Hain Celestial Appoints Lee Boyce To Succeed Chris Bellairs As CFO

August 24, 2023

(RTTNews) - Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) announced Thursday that it has appointed Lee Boyce as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5, 2023. Boyce will succeed Hain's current Chief Financial Officer, Chris Bellairs, who will remain with the company through a transition and will participate in Hain's upcoming Investor Day event in New York City on September 13.

Boyce brings more than 30 years of international experience in finance leadership and transformation across the food and hospitality industries. Most recently, he served as CFO of Hearthside Food Solutions, the food industry's largest contract manufacturer and privately held bakery.

Prior to Hearthside, Boyce spent two years at Werner Co., where he was CFO and Executive Vice President, and three years as CFO and Senior Vice President at American Hotel Register Company.

Before joining American Hotel Register, Boyce spent more than 20 years at Mondelez and Kraft Heinz where he held a number of finance positions of increasing responsibility across commercial, strategy, supply chain, and transformation, until ultimately becoming CFO of the company's Beverages Business Unit. He began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for the McDonald's business.

