Hailiang Group breaks ground on $860 mln Indonesia copper foil plant

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday launched construction of an $860 million copper foil plant, as the country seeks to extract more value from its mineral resources.

The plant will be operated by a unit of China's copper refining company Zhejiang Hailiang 002203.SZ, which said it will be the largest in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia is among the ten biggest copper producing countries in the world and the establishment of copper processing facilities is one of the government's strategies to build a complete supply chain to set itself up as a global hub for electric vehicle production.

Mineral downstreaming is one of the main items on the economic agenda of Jokowi, as the president is known, and the resource-rich country has banned exports of unprocessed nickel and bauxite to boost investment into smelters.

A raw copper export ban was pushed back to May 2024 to give companies more time to complete construction of their smelters.

Located in the same East Java industrial complex where copper miner Freeport Indonesia is building its copper smelter, the Hailiang plant is expected to absorb some of Freeport's output to produce 100,000 tonnes of copper foil per year.

"Hopefully construction of this factory can be completed in 12 months and start production," Jokowi said at the ground breaking ceremony.

Cao Jianguo, chairman of Hailiang Group's board of directors, said that the new plant would be the company's first copper foil plant outside of China.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Sharon Singleton Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

