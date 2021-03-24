Hailiang Education Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HLG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (Symbol: HLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.81, changing hands as low as $55.28 per share. Hailiang Education Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLG's low point in its 52 week range is $37 per share, with $67.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.