Haier Smart Home Updates Employee Stock Plan

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has announced amendments to its 2024 H Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which includes updated regulations references in the revised draft. The revised plan is pending approval at the company’s general meeting. This move signifies Haier’s commitment to employee participation in the company’s growth.

