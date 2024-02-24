Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt () (HSHCY) Price Target Increased by 8.27% to 13.52

The average one-year price target for Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HSHCY) has been revised to 13.52 / share. This is an increase of 8.27% from the prior estimate of 12.48 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.37 to a high of 15.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 12.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHCY is 0.03%, an increase of 614.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.65% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHCY by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHCY by 82.27% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 19K shares.

MAI Capital Management holds 12K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.