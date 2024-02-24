News & Insights

Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt () (HSHCY) Price Target Increased by 8.27% to 13.52

February 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HSHCY) has been revised to 13.52 / share. This is an increase of 8.27% from the prior estimate of 12.48 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.37 to a high of 15.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 12.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haier Smart Home Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSHCY is 0.03%, an increase of 614.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.65% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSHCY / Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

Rhumbline Advisers holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHCY by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSHCY by 82.27% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 19K shares.

MAI Capital Management holds 12K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

