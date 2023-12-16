Haier Smart Home Co., - Class D (FWB:690D) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 1.69

The average one-year price target for Haier Smart Home Co., - Class D (FWB:690D) has been revised to 1.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 1.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 2.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haier Smart Home Co., - Class D. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 690D is 0.87%, an increase of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 8,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEDMX - Templeton Developing Markets Trust holds 3,600K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 690D by 3.48% over the last quarter.

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,543K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 690D by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Templeton Developing Markets Vip Fund Class 1 holds 836K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 690D by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund holds 711K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 690D by 4.02% over the last quarter.

MQRIX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 211K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

