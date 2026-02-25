Haidilao International Holding (HDALF) Price Target Increased by 16.83% to 2.29

The average one-year price target for Haidilao International Holding (OTCPK:HDALF) has been revised to $2.29 / share. This is an increase of 16.83% from the prior estimate of $1.96 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.76 to a high of $2.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.75% from the latest reported closing price of $2.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haidilao International Holding. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 29.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDALF is 0.15%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.35% to 129,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,878K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,593K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDALF by 22.45% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 22,530K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,303K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDALF by 29.67% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,188K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,489K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDALF by 27.77% over the last quarter.

TSEMX - Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class Y holds 12,188K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,858K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDALF by 25.01% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,770K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

