Haichang Ocean Park Schedules Annual Meeting

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 28, 2024, in Shanghai, where it will adopt the previous year’s financial statements, re-elect directors, and re-appoint Ernst & Young as its auditor. Shareholders will also consider granting the Board authority to issue additional shares and handle other share-related transactions.

