Haichang Ocean Park Proposes Key Corporate Amendments

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced its intention to amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association to comply with the latest regulatory requirements and make house-keeping changes. The amendments aim to align with the expanded paperless listing regime and electronic corporate communication practices effective from December 31, 2023. Shareholder approval for the proposed amendments will be sought at the annual general meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024.

