Haichang Ocean Park Eyes Strategic Investment Boost

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has entered a non-binding agreement with an industry fund for a potential $100 million convertible bond investment. This funding could lead to the fund becoming a significant shareholder and collaborating on strategic initiatives to enhance the company’s market presence and operational capabilities. The finalization of this agreement is still uncertain, and investors are advised to proceed with caution.

