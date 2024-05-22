Haichang Ocean Park Expands Global Reach

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HK:2255) has released an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a memorandum of understanding with PT Multi Artha Pratama to jointly develop themed entertainment ventures in Indonesia’s PIK2 area, near Jakarta. This initiative is a key part of Haichang’s strategy to expand globally and establish its international brand in leisure and entertainment, focusing on marine culture. However, as the MOU is non-binding, investors are cautioned that the project’s continuation is not guaranteed.

