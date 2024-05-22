News & Insights

Stocks

Haichang Ocean Park Expands Global Reach

May 22, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HK:2255) has released an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a memorandum of understanding with PT Multi Artha Pratama to jointly develop themed entertainment ventures in Indonesia’s PIK2 area, near Jakarta. This initiative is a key part of Haichang’s strategy to expand globally and establish its international brand in leisure and entertainment, focusing on marine culture. However, as the MOU is non-binding, investors are cautioned that the project’s continuation is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:2255 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.