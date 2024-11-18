Haichang Ocean Park Announces Trading Halt

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HK:2255) has released an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 18, 2024, pending the release of important company information. Investors are advised to stay tuned for the forthcoming announcement, which is expected to contain crucial insights into the company’s operations.

