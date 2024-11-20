News & Insights

Hai Leck Holdings Approves Financial Statements at AGM

November 20, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Hai Leck Holdings Limited (SG:BLH) has released an update.

Hai Leck Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders adopted the Directors’ Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending June 2024. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Cheng Buck Poh, saw active participation from shareholders who submitted proxy votes. The resolutions were duly proposed, seconded, and adopted through a polling process.

