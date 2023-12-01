News & Insights

Hahn & Co weighs sale of South Korea's SK Shipping - Bloomberg News

December 01, 2023 — 12:15 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co is reviewing strategic options for its majority stake in SK Shipping Co, including a sale that could value the company at about $10 billion including debt, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Hahn & Co is working with financial advisers as it weighs a partial or full sale of its stake, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that it was considering other options like selling individual divisions of the Seoul-based shipping company.

SK Shipping did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Hahn & Co could not be immediately reached.

In 2018, Hahn & Co acquired 79% stake in SK Shipping through an equity and convertible bond offering.

SK Shipping operates a controlled fleet of 12 ships, making it the largest LNG shipping company in Korea, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.