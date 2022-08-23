Markets
HGTY

Hagerty Names Patrick McClymont CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hagerty (HGTY) announced that Patrick McClymont has been named the company's next Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. He will succeed current CFO Fred Turcotte.

Most recently, McClymont was the CFO of Orchard Technologies, a residential real estate services company. Previously, he served as CFO for two publicly-listed companies including IMAX Corporation, an entertainment technology company, and Sotheby's. McClymont currently serves as a director on the board of Standard Motor Products.

Fred Turcotte will remain with the company in a senior advisor role through 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGTY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular