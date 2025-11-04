Hagerty, Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Hagerty, Inc. (HAGERTY) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.94 million, or $ per share. This compares with $3.01 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hagerty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.17 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $379.99 million from $323.37 million last year.

Hagerty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.94 Mln. vs. $3.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $379.99 Mln vs. $323.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.