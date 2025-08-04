Hagerty, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.10 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $8.54 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hagerty, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.20 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $368.70 million from $313.23 million last year.

Hagerty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.10 Mln. vs. $8.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $368.70 Mln vs. $313.23 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,356 - $1,368 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.