Hagerty (HGTY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) reported $354.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

HDC Paid Member Count : 961,929 versus 983,561 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 961,929 versus 983,561 estimated by three analysts on average. Policies in Force : 1,855,649 compared to the 1,757,385 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,855,649 compared to the 1,757,385 average estimate based on three analysts. REVENUE- Earned premium, net : $251.96 million compared to the $244.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $251.96 million compared to the $244.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Written Premium : $424.5 million versus $410.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $424.5 million versus $410.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. REVENUE- Commission and fee revenue: $23.67 million compared to the $18.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Hagerty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hagerty here>>>

Shares of Hagerty have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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