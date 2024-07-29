Is Hagerty (HGTY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hagerty, Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hagerty, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGTY's full-year earnings has moved 20.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HGTY has moved about 40.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.8% on average. This shows that Hagerty, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Best Buy (BBY). The stock has returned 11.6% year-to-date.

For Best Buy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hagerty, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that HGTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Best Buy, however, belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Hagerty, Inc. and Best Buy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.