Hagerty Executive Sells 50k Shares Through His Company

Kenneth Ahn sold 50,000 shares indirectly via Quadrifoglio Holdings LLC for a transaction value of $620,500.00 at a price of $12.41 per share on Jan. 26, 2026.

The transaction represented 100.00% of Ahn's indirect holdings and 30.56% of his total position at the time of sale.

Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace, completed an indirect open-market sale of 50,000 Class A Common Stock shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) for a transaction value of approximately $620,500 on Jan. 26, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 50,000 Transaction value $620,500 Post-transaction shares (direct) 113,593 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.41); post-transaction value based on Jan. 26, 2026 market close ($12.50).

Key questions

What was the composition and impact of the transaction on Kenneth Ahn’s ownership?

The full 50,000 shares sold were held indirectly through Quadrifoglio Holdings LLC, eliminating all of Ahn’s indirect equity exposure in Hagerty while leaving his direct holdings intact at 113,593 shares.

The full 50,000 shares sold were held indirectly through Quadrifoglio Holdings LLC, eliminating all of Ahn’s indirect equity exposure in Hagerty while leaving his direct holdings intact at 113,593 shares. What is the derivative context behind this transaction?

The sale followed the conversion of 50,000 Released Units of The Hagerty Group, LLC, previously held by Quadrifoglio Holdings LLC, then transferred into Class A Common Stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.36 billion Net income (TTM) $33.32 million *Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $12.41

Company snapshot

Hagerty is a specialty insurance and automotive lifestyle company that offers services for automobiles and boats. It generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums, subscription-based memberships, event fees, and ancillary automotive services.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors shouldn’t consider Ahn’s important for investing decisions, as the sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan where the sell was planned in advance and not at the discretion of the day of the sale.

Hagerty is set to close its fiscal year 2025 strongly after its latest Q3 had posted a net income of $20.85, the highest ever in a quarter throughout the company’s entire existence as a public company, and an approximate 327% year-over-year increase from last year.

Hagerty is different from your typical insurance company. Its unique insurance policies offer coverage for luxury vehicles and other items, and through its subscription service, Hagerty Drivers Club, members can access a driver’s club publication, automotive enthusiast events, and special discounts on vehicles.

HGTY share prices jumped approximately 38% in 2025, and with strong financials and a profitable subscriber base, Hagerty’s stock looks ideal for those who want exposure to the auto insurance market.

