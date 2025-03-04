HAGERTY Earnings Results: $HGTY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HAGERTY ($HGTY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $291,730,000, beating estimates of $283,957,800 by $7,772,200.

HAGERTY Insider Trading Activity

HAGERTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 122 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 122 sales selling 960,374 shares for an estimated $10,491,154.

HAGERTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of HAGERTY stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

