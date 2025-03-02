HAGERTY Earnings Preview: Recent $HGTY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HAGERTY ($HGTY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $283,957,800 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HGTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HAGERTY Insider Trading Activity
HAGERTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 122 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 122 sales selling 960,374 shares for an estimated $10,491,154.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HAGERTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of HAGERTY stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD added 953,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,200,570
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 483,324 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,664,076
- GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 272,278 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,627,482
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 202,033 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,949,618
- MARKEL GROUP INC. added 108,000 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,042,200
- GABELLI & CO INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC. added 103,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $996,845
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 70,458 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,919
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.