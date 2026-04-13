Hagerty Director Sells 5,531 Shares for $61,000

Key Points

Laurie Harris sold 5,531 shares for a transaction value of ~$61,000 on April 7, 2026, at around $11.01 per share.

The transaction represented 13.1% of Harris' direct holdings; post-sale direct ownership stands at 36,689 shares.

All shares sold were direct holdings; no indirect or derivative positions were involved in this transaction.

Harris retains 36,689 shares of Common Stock (direct) after the sale.

10 stocks we like better than Hagerty ›

Laurie Harris, a director at Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY), reported the sale of 5,531 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on April 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,531 Transaction value $60,896 Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,689 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $407,000

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Harris' recent trading activity?

The 5,531 shares sold is the largest single open-market sale by Harris in the past three years, exceeding the mean sale size of ~4,371 shares across the prior three sell transactions.

The 5,531 shares sold is the largest single open-market sale by Harris in the past three years, exceeding the mean sale size of ~4,371 shares across the prior three sell transactions. What portion of Harris' equity does this transaction represent?

This sale accounted for 13.1% of Harris' direct equity position at the time, reducing direct ownership from 42,220 to 36,689 shares.

This sale accounted for 13.1% of Harris' direct equity position at the time, reducing direct ownership from 42,220 to 36,689 shares. Was this sale discretionary, and what was the stated rationale for the timing?

The transaction was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, specifically as a "sell to cover" to satisfy tax withholding linked to the vesting of restricted stock units, not as a discretionary portfolio decision.

The transaction was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, specifically as a "sell to cover" to satisfy tax withholding linked to the vesting of restricted stock units, not as a discretionary portfolio decision. Does Harris maintain a material continuing position in Hagerty following this transaction?

Yes; Harris continues to directly own 36,689 shares of Class A Common Stock after the sale, providing ongoing exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.81 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.46 billion Net income (TTM) $38.68 million 1-year price change 32.38%

Company snapshot

Offers specialty insurance products for automobiles and boats, reinsurance, subscription-based enthusiast services, valuation tools, and event management platforms.

Generates revenue through insurance premiums, subscription fees, media content, and event services, leveraging a diversified ecosystem for automotive enthusiasts.

Targets classic and collector vehicle owners, automotive enthusiasts, and event organizers seeking specialized insurance and community-driven services.

Hagerty is a specialty insurance and automotive lifestyle company with a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and annual trailing-12-month revenue of $1.46 billion. The company’s integrated platform combines insurance, media, and enthusiast services, creating multiple touchpoints with its target market. Hagerty's competitive edge lies in its unique blend of insurance expertise and a robust, engaged community of automotive enthusiasts.

What this transaction means for investors

Harris’ April transaction occurred automatically due to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In short, the sale was a "sell to cover" transaction, intended to cover the tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

The specialty insurance company’s shares are down more than 16% year to date as of April 13. However, its recent results and current year outlook appear positive. It released its full-year 2025 financial results and 2026 guidance on Feb. 26, which featured a 17% year-over-year increase in total revenue, a 14% increase in written premium, a 119% increase in marketplace revenue, and a record 371,000 new members. Its outlook for 2026 is for sustained written premium growth of 15% to 16%.

More recently, the company, which focuses heavily on automotive collectors and enthusiasts, made headlines when it announced its Broad Arrow Auctions unit would hold the first North American public auction of a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 during the upcoming California Mille tour.

Hagerty stock is up a little more than 14% over the last five years, though it’s been a bumpy road. It appears to have a solid moat in its niche corner of the automotive enthusiast market, and insurance stocks tend to stand out as good investments in good times and bad. Interested investors may also want to consider Progressive and Allstate, larger and more general insurance companies whose stock prices have risen 97.4% and 53.4%, respectively, over the last five years.

Should you buy stock in Hagerty right now?

Before you buy stock in Hagerty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hagerty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool recommends Hagerty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.