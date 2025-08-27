Hafnia Q2 Net Profit Plunges As Scheduled Drydocking Hurts

(RTTNews) - Hafnia Limited (HAFN), an owner and operator of crude oil, oil products, and chemicals transport tankers, on Tuesday recorded a steep decline in net profit for the second quarter.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net income of $75.3 million, or $0.15 per share, less than $259.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, EBITDA stood at $134.174 million as against the prior year's $317.083 million.

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, said: "Our Q2 performance was affected by several vessels undergoing scheduled drydocking, leading to approximately 630 off-hire days during the quarter, and we anticipate another 510 off-hire days in Q3. At the end of the second quarter, our net asset value (NAV) stood at approximately $3.3 billion, translating to an NAV per share of about $6.55."

Hafnia will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.1210 per share for the shareholders of record as of September 4. For the shares on the Euronext VPS Oslo Stock Exchange, the dividend will be paid in NOK on, or about, September 15. For the shares registered in the Depository Trust Company, the dividend will be paid on, or about, September 10.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, the company believes that the product market is well-positioned for a strong winter season. However, several key factors could influence market dynamics, such as trade policy changes, changes in oil trade routes, sanctions, and others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.