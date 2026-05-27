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Hafnia Q1 Earnings Up Amid Global Oil Market Disruptions

May 27, 2026 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hafnia Ltd. (HAFN, HAFNI.OL), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year, despite major geopolitical disruptions in global oil markets and an estimated loss of 12.8 million barrels per day of oil supply.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $291.32 million from $57.55 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.36 versus $0.13 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $198.62 million from $125.09 million in the prior year.

Operating profit rose to $182.50 million from $75.46 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $282.50 million from $218.75 million in the previous year.

Further, the board set the first-quarter 2026 payout ratio at 80%, resulting in a dividend of $143.8 million, or $0.2877 per share.

Looking ahead, the company said uncertainty remains high due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and slower recovery in global oil production and refinery operations, though prolonged rerouting of trade flows is expected to support tanker demand.

On Tuesday, Hafnia closed trading 1.52% lesser at NOK 77.90 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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