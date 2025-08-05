Is Hafnia Limited (HAFN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hafnia Limited (HAFN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Hafnia Limited is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hafnia Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAFN's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HAFN has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hafnia Limited is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

REV Group (REVG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.5%.

The consensus estimate for REV Group's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hafnia Limited belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that HAFN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, REV Group falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Hafnia Limited and REV Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Hafnia Limited (HAFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

