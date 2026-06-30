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Hafnia Limited CEO Mikael Skov To Step Down

June 30, 2026 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hafnia Limited (HAFN, HAFNIA.OL), a Singaporean owner and operator of oil tankers, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Mikael Skov, has decided to step down with effect from September 1.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Søren Steenberg Jensen, Head of Asset Management, as CEO.

Mikael will join Hafnia's board of directors, subject to confirmation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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