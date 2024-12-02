Hafnia Launches USD 100 Million Share Buyback Plan

Hafnia (HAFN) has released an update.
Hafnia Limited has announced a share buyback program worth up to USD 100 million, aimed at reducing its outstanding shares and offering returns to shareholders. The company has partnered with Pareto Securities to facilitate the repurchase of shares on the OSE and NYSE, with purchases guided by market conditions and regulatory compliance. This initiative reflects Hafnia’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value while maintaining strategic flexibility.
