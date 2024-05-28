Hafnia Bolsters Shares with BW Group Agreement

Hafnia (HAFN) has released an update.

Hafnia Limited has entered into a share lending agreement with its largest shareholder, BW Group, involving the lending and subsequent issuance of over 2.3 million new shares at a nominal price. This move strengthens the partnership between Hafnia and BW Group, which is also associated with Hafnia’s chairman, Andreas Sohmen-Pao. Hafnia is a global leader in tanker shipping, with a significant fleet and a broad range of integrated maritime services.

