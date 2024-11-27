Hafnia Announces Q3 Cash Dividend for 2024

Hafnia (HAFN) has released an update.
Hafnia Limited has announced a cash dividend of USD 0.3790 per share for the third quarter of 2024, with key dates for dividend eligibility and payment outlined for shareholders in different registries. As a leading global tanker owner, Hafnia operates around 200 vessels, providing integrated shipping services and is part of the BW Group.
