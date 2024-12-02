Hafnia announces $100M share buyback program

News & Insights

Hafnia (HAFN) announced the board resolution to authorize the management to initiate a share buyback program of up to $100M, from December 2, to January 27, 2025, subject to market conditions. In furtherance of the authorization, the company hereby announces that it has put in place an agreement with Pareto Securities AS and its subsidiary, Pareto Securities, for the repurchase of the company’s shares in open market transactions on the OSE and the NYSE. Pareto will make its own trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases independently of the company. In order to comply with the European Market Abuse Regulation, the company provides the following required information: the company may repurchase up to 18M shares for a total amount of up to $100M during the period from December 2 until no later than January 27, 2025, and the purpose of the repurchase program is to reduce the number of the company’s outstanding shares and to provide returns to the company’s shareholders.

