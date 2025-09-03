Markets
TRMD

Hafnia To Acquire Stake In TORM From Oaktree Capital For $22/Share

September 03, 2025 — 10:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TORM plc (TRMD), Wednesday shared that Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates have accepted to sell the company's shares to Hafnia Limited for $22 per share, amounting to a total of $311.4 million.

The company further emphasized that it has not been involved in the transaction and has no further information.

Currently, TORM is trading at $22.11, up 1.01 percent on the Nasdaq.

