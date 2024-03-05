News & Insights

Haemonetics To Acquire Attune Medical - Quick Facts

March 05, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Chicago-based Attune Medical, the manufacturer of the ensoETM proactive esophageal cooling device. The company will acquire Attune Medical for an upfront cash payment of $160 million at closing plus additional contingent consideration. Haemonetics expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue and earnings growth following the completion.

Attune Medical's ensoETM technology is designed for use across a range of medical conditions involving patient cooling or warming. The ensoETM esophageal cooling device is the only FDA-cleared temperature regulation device indicated for esophageal protection during radiofrequency cardiac ablation procedures.

