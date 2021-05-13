Haemonetics Slips To Loss In Q4 On Pandemic Impact

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $11.04 million compared to profit of $17.62 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.22, compared to profit of $0.34 a year ago. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.67 per shares. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined 5.6 percent to $225.03 million from $238.49 million last year. The plasma unit reported 25.2 percent decline in revenue to $83.7 million. Hospital revenues increased 35.8 percent, while Blood center revenues were down 3.6 percent. Wall Street expected revenue of $222.98 million. The company noted that the pandemic affected fiscal 2021, particularly its Plasma business.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue in a range of 8-12 percent and plasma revenue in a range of 15-25 percent. Hospital revenue is projected to increase 15-20 percent, while Blood center revenue is expected to be 6-8 percent.

