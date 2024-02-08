Haemonetics Q3 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.241 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $32.944 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Haemonetics Corp reported adjusted earnings of $53.277 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $336.250 million from $305.301 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook above analysts' estimates. HAE now expects to post adjusted income per share of $3.90 to $4 against its previous outlook of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to earn income per share of $3.89 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects an annual revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent against its previous outlook of 8 percent to 10 percent. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post a revenue of $1.27 billion, for the year.

Haemonetics Corp Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $31.241 Mln. vs. $32.944 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $336.250 Mln vs. $305.301 Mln last year.

