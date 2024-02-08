News & Insights

Markets
HAE

Haemonetics Q3 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View - Update

February 08, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.241 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $32.944 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Haemonetics Corp reported adjusted earnings of $53.277 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $336.250 million from $305.301 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings outlook above analysts' estimates. HAE now expects to post adjusted income per share of $3.90 to $4 against its previous outlook of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to earn income per share of $3.89 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects an annual revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent against its previous outlook of 8 percent to 10 percent. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post a revenue of $1.27 billion, for the year.

Haemonetics Corp Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $31.241 Mln. vs. $32.944 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $336.250 Mln vs. $305.301 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.